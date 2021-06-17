EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia says she is inspired by Shruti Haasan makeup; Calls her 'flawless'

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tamannaah Bhatia revealed interesting advices she received from Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal about skincare and makeup.

The resplendent beauty, Tamannaah Bhatia is one of the biggest and bankable actors in the film industry. Not just commendable acting prowess, Tamannaah is also known for her mesmerizing beauty, which people all over the world drool upon. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the F2 actress shared the secrets she received from her two best friends, Shruti Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal about makeup and skincare.

Tamannaah Bhatia revealed that her best girlfriend, Shruti Haasan has given her so much inspiration for makeup and also loves her night skincare routine. Tamannaah called Shruti flawless and also shared that she and Shruti often discuss the importance of a night skincare routine.

Not just Shruti, Tamaanaah also received a piece of advice from Kajal Aggarwal about makeup foundation. Well, what are girlfriends if they don't talk about makeup and skincare right? We totally love these cute little pieces of advice Tamannaah received from her girlfriends Shruti and Kajal.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Tamannaah Bhatia REVEALS 'saliva' is the most gross thing she applies on her skin to manage pimples Meanwhile, on the professional front, Tamannaah Bhatia is presently basking in the success of the web series November Story. She is also awaiting the release of the upcoming sports drama Seetimaarr bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi. Hippi actress Digangana Suryavanshi is the second leading lady of the film. Bhumika Chawla, Posani Krishna Murali, Rao Ramesh, Rahman, and Tarun Arora will appear in pivotal roles. Mani Sharma is playing the strings. The official release date of Seetimaarr is postponed due to COVID-19.

Credits :Pinkvilla Exclusive

Share your comment ×