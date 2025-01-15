EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan's Identity to hit big screens with Telugu and Hindi versions on Jan 23; OTT release to follow soon

Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan starrer movie Identity was released in theaters earlier on January 2, 2025, becoming one of the first releases in Malayalam this year. Now, the action thriller flick is set to hit the big screens with its Telugu and Hindi versions soon.

According to a source close to the development, Pinkvilla learned that the Tovino Thomas movie will have Telugu and Hindi releases in theaters on January 23, 2025. Moreover, we have also learned that the film is set to arrive for streaming on an OTT platform in the 1st week of February. However, the exact date and platform are yet to be announced.

The action-thriller Identity features the story of Haran Shankar, a part-time martial artist who suffers from OCD due to his abusive father. As the film centers around a gruesome crime taking place around the city, an eyewitness with photographic memory becomes the sole lead for the investigation.

With time running out, the investigating officer enlists Haran's help, who is also adept at sketching. However, things take a stark turn as the intense mystery deepens, and the truth is set to be revealed.

While Tovino Thomas and Trisha Krishnan play the leading roles, the film features an ensemble cast that includes Vinay Rai, Aju Varghese, Archana Kavi, Shammi Thilakan, and many more prominent characters.

The film, directed by the Forensic duo Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, is musically composed by Jakes Bejoy. Despite the movie running in theaters, the film was received with mixed reviews from critics.

On the work front, Tovino Thomas will next appear in L2: Empuraan, which is slated to release on March 27, 2025. Meanwhile, Trisha will soon appear in the lead role in the Ajith Kumar movie Vidaamuyarchi.

