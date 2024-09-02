EXCLUSIVE: Tovino Thomas weighs in on David Dhawan’s theater vs OTT debate; says ‘cinema is enjoyed the best when…’

Tovino Thomas, who is gearing up for the release of his next movie, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, took some time off from his busy schedule for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. During the chat, the actor-producer was asked about his thoughts on films releasing directly on OTT following director David Dhawan’s recent remarks.

Sharing his thoughts, Tovino Thomas explained, “Everyone has their own opinions and their own ways of doing things. I respect everything but I personally believe, cinema is enjoyed the best when we are watching it as a community. I love watching movies from theaters and we share these emotions together as a community. It’s a beautiful thing”

“However, there are certain movies which I would like to revisit alone. There are some movies that I watch again and again when I’m alone. So…both can be enjoyed but I think most of the movies are supposed to be enjoyed as a community,” the Minnal Murali actor further added.

The popular actor also added that when we watch movies together as a community in theaters, we share the same ideology if they are great. He also highlighted how, after watching a movie, people discuss it in groups.

Tovino further emphasized how watching films on phones, laptops, or even at home theaters is quite different from watching in theaters, describing the experience as a whole that starts with leaving one’s house and ends with grabbing popcorn.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Tovino also highlighted how OTT would give films more reach even in areas where they could not be released via theaters. He added that streaming platforms could reach every household with a subscription, concluding that both are good options and that one could choose what they are comfortable with.

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview ft Tovino Thomas here:

Up next for Tovino Thomas is the much-anticipated film Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM), a fantasy flick directed by Jithin Lal. The film is set in three different periods, spanning three generations, and set in the picturesque Northern Kerala.

With Tovino playing the male lead, the movie has actors like Krithi Shetty (in her Malayalam debut), Aishwarya Rajesh, Surabhi Lakshmi, Basil Joseph, Anson Paul, Rohini, Harish Uthaman, and many more in prominent roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Will Tovino Thomas reunite with Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala 2? Here’s what actor has to say