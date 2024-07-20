After Manjummel Boys, Tovino Thomas starrer Ajayante Randam Moshanam faces legal and financial hurdles

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is a much awaited periodic fantasy Malayalam movie directed by newcomer Jithin Laal, in which Tovino Thomas is playing triple roles for the first time in his career.

UGM movies were handling the production side of this heavily-budgeted movie and the production team was planning to get the movie released during the Onam season. However the much hyped movie has hit a legal obstacle ahead of its planned release.

When the post-production work was going on, one of the financiers of the movie lodged a complaint against the producers, freezing all theatrical and other distribution, including OTT deals, of the film. This is the second Malayalam film this year after Manjummel Boys that fell into such financial and legal troubles.

Legal case filed against Tovino Thomas’ Ajayante Randam Moshanam

According to 24 News, a case has been filed by one Dr. Vineeth of Ernakulam against UGM Movies, the production company financing the Ajayante Randam Moshanam. His complaint alleged that he had invested Rs 3.2 crores for the production of the film but was denied ownership, and the rights were transferred to another party without his knowledge.

The Ernakulam Sessions Court's stay order might cause a delay in the release of this movie as the producers are facing difficulties in finalizing the deal for theatre distribution rights, OTT streaming, satellite, and audio rights. It's probable that the release of Ajayante Randam Moshanam will be postponed until the producers can resolve the legal issues surrounding the movie.

About Ajayante Randam Moshanam

Ajayante Randam Moshanam is one of the biggest releases of Malayalam cinema this year. The film stars Tovino Thomas in triple roles as Ajayan, Maniyan, and Kunji Kelu. Basil Joseph, Aishwarya Rajesh, Krithi Shetty, and Surabhi Lakshmi form the ensemble cast.

Initially the movie was scheduled for a May release, the film was pushed to the Onam season since it involved heavy VFX work. Now with the ongoing legal issues, the film's release has been further delayed and we are uncertain about its release date.

Work front of Tovino Thomas

The latest release of Tovino Thomas was the film Nadikar, which did not perform well at the box office. He is currently busy with the film Identity, his first collaboration with Leo actress Trisha Krishnan. The film Identity is being directed by Anas Khan and AKhil Paul, who had directed Forensic with Tovino earlier.

Apart from this movie, Tovino Thomas shall also be seen in the sequel to Lucifer, which is titled as Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj, where Mohanlal reprises the lead role.

