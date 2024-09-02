EXCLUSIVE: Will Tovino Thomas reunite with Khalid Rahman for Thallumaala 2? Here’s what actor has to say

Tovino Thomas is awaiting the release of his much-anticipated film Ajayante Randam Moshanam, aka ARM, which is slated to hit the theatres on September 12, 2024. In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor was asked about a sequel to his 2022 blockbuster Thallumaala.

In response, the actor said, “Thallumaala 2 is also being discussed. You know, we started planning Thallumaala back in 2016 or 2017, and we released it in 2022. We cannot force it and release a half-baked movie, or we don’t even want to start shooting without a completed script or a perfect script.”

“We’ll take time. When we are thinking about the second part, the most important aspect of it is…don’t spoil the name of the first film. It should be 10 times better than the first one. It should be even better than the first one. The possibility of the sequel is still there, we are discussing it along with other scripts as well,” the actor added.

Watch the exclusive Pinkvilla interview ft Tovino Thomas here:

For those unfamiliar, Thallumaala is a 2022 blockbuster action comedy flick directed by Khalid Rahman. It stars Tovino Thomas in the lead role and is written by Muhsin Parari and Ashraf Hamza. The movie focuses on Wazim and his friends, Jamshi, Vikas, Sathaar, and Rajesh.

The film tells the tale of Wazmi’s life, which is filled with chaotic twists and turns owing to various brawls he and his friends ended up in. Due to the nature of fights, various instances take place, which are told in a non-linear narrative, concluding in the final brawl.

Other than Tovino, the film featured an ensemble cast of actors, including Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shine Tom Chacko, Lukman Avaran, Swathi Das Prabhu, Adhri Joe, Austin Dan, Binu Pappu, Gokulan, Johny Antony, and many more, in key roles.

Tovino Thomas is next set to appear in the film Ajayante Randam Moshanam akia ARM, directed by Jithin Lal. The much-awaited film is a fantasy tale set in the Northern Kerala locale. The movie depicts the actor in a triple, traversing various timelines.

