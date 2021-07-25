EXCLUSIVE: Trisha teams up with Puneeth Rajkumar in U Turn director, Pawan Kumar’s Dvitva

On July 3, Puneeth Rajkumar announced his first collaboration with U Turn director, Pawan Kumar on a psychological thriller titled Dvitva. The title means duality in Sanskrit and will be produced by KGF franchise fame, Hombale Films. And now, we have exclusively learnt that Trisha Krishnan has come on board this much anticipated film from Sandalwood and the team will start shooting from September.

“Trisha and Puneeth Rajkumar have previously worked together on the 2014 successful action thriller, Power, which proved to be a smash hit at the box-office. Their chemistry was appreciated in the film and ever since then, the combo has not made a return on the screen. Power is the only Kannada film that Trisha has worked on and finally, she is now all ready to get back to Sandalwood with Dvitva. She has loved the script and is all gearing up for a reunion with Puneeth Rajkumar on this psychological thriller with drama,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film will go on the floors as planned in the month of September with a start to finish schedule. In a press statement released earlier, director Pawan had said, “Dvitva' is a concept I have been working on for many years. I wanted to tell a story that dwells more into a character and his discovery about himself. I first wrote the story and then started looking for a title that describes it the best. I stumbled upon DVITVA. I instantly liked what it means and how it sounds." It's been the identity of the film for me since then. I am very happy that Puneeth Rajkumar and Hombale Films share the same sentiment regarding the title.”

Puneeth was also delighted to explore a new side in Dvitva. “"I am Delighted about this new journey that is about to begin with Hombale Films, which is my second home. Working with Vijay Kiragandur and team is like being surrounded by my own family. I have always been intrigued with Pawan and his work. I am excited and can't wait to see myself in this new avatar.” The actor was last seen in Yuvrathnaa.

Trisha on the other hand is currently filming for Mani Ratnam’s epic, Ponniyin Selvan and has as many as 4 films like Garjanai, Raangi, Ram and Sathuranga Vettai 2 in her kitty.

