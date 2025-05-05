Remember Bibi from Fahadh Faasil's Aavesham? Meet actor who plays Sasikumar’s son in Tourist Family
Here’s everything you need to know about Aavesham and Tourist Family fame Mithun Jai Sankar.
Tourist Family is making waves at the box office, even with tough competition from Retro and HIT 3. But one actor has stood out, thanks to his memorable role in Aavesham. Yes, we are talking about Mithun Jai Sankar! Let’s take a closer look at his journey and what he’s up to now.
Who is Mithun Jai Sankar?
Mithun Jai Sankar is an emerging actor in the Malayalam and Tamil film industries. He first gained recognition for his role as Bibin (Bibi) in the 2024 Malayalam film Aavesham. His performance alongside Fahadh Faasil in the film earned praise from audiences and critics alike. This success marked the beginning of his promising career in Indian cinema.
Building on his success in Aavesham, Mithun made a notable transition to Tamil cinema with his role in the 2025 film Tourist Family. In the movie, he plays Nithushan Dharmadas, a member of a Sri Lankan Tamil family.
His character faces the struggles of migration and survival after escaping the economic crisis in Sri Lanka. Mithun’s portrayal in Tourist Family has solidified his reputation as a versatile actor who can handle complex roles with ease.
About Tourist Family
Tourist Family follows the life of Das (Sasikumar), his wife Vasanthi (Simran), and their two sons named Nidhu (Mithun Jai Sankar) and Mulli (Kamalesh). They migrate by sea from Sri Lanka and resettle in a Chennai colony, trying to live quietly.
However, their identity is soon exposed, leading to unforeseen consequences. The film explores the family's struggles as refugees in a new land. Each character's distinct traits, including Nidhu’s anger, Vasanthi’s innocence, and Mulli’s unique behavior, create a compelling narrative as they navigate their uncertain future in a foreign land.
The movie features M. Sasikumar, Simran, Mithun Jai Sankar, Yogi Babu, Kamalesh, M. S. Bhaskar, Ramesh Thilak, Abishan Jeevinth and Bagavathi Perumal in prominent roles. Meanwhile, Abishan Jeevinth has helmed the project.
