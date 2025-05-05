Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week (May 5 - May 11): Dileep starrer Prince and Family to Asif Ali’s Sarkeet

Malayalam cinema is once again here with a new list of releases. With films making their way to the big screens, here are the details about them that you definitely need to check out!

Malayalam movies releasing in theaters this week

1. Prince and Family

Cast: Dileep, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Mahima Nambiar, Aswin Jose, Siddique, Urvashi, Bindu Panicker, Manju Pillai

Release date: May 9, 2025

Dileep starrer Prince and Family is all geared up to release in theaters this week. The upcoming family drama flick focuses on the story of Prince, an introverted bridal boutique owner who has trouble finding the right person for him.

With fate unclear whether he will be single forever, the film focuses on a world of comedy and chaos.

2. Padakkalam

Cast: Suraj Venjaramoodu, Sharaf U Dheen, Sandeep Pradeep, Pooja Mohanraj, Niranjana Anoop, Arun Pradeep

Release date: May 8, 2025

Padakkalam starring Suraj and Sharaf U Dheen is a supernatural comedy drama focusing on the story of four college students who are comic book enthusiasts. With a charming new professor entering their lives, the four of them realize he has evil intentions, leading them to become heroes.

3. Azadi

Cast: Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Raveena Ravi, Saiju Kurup, Vani Viswanath

Release date: May 9, 2025

Azadi is a Malayalam-language drama flick starring Manjummel Boys fame Sreenath Bhasi in the lead role. The film features the story of a woman who finds herself in a grave situation, and her only hope is being saved by her husband and father.

4. Sarkeet

Cast: Asif Ali, Divya Prabha, Orhan Hyder, Deepak Parambol, Swathi Das Prabhu

Release date: May 8, 2025

Sarkeet, starring Asif Ali and Divya Prabha in the lead roles, focuses on the story of a couple, Balu and Stephy. As the struggle in balancing work and taking care of their son suffering from ADHD, a stranger enters their life, sparking change in their fleeting connection.

5. 916 Kunjootan

Cast: Guinness Pakru, Tini Tom, Rakesh Subramanian, Dayyana Hameed, Niya Varghese

Release date: May 9, 2025

916 Kunjootan showcases the life of Sidharth, a man with dwarfism, lovingly called Kunjoottan. Despite appearing as a tea seller, the man has a double life serving as a cunning gangster-businessman.

