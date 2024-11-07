Top 7 Tamil comedy movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend: Japan, Chandramukhi 2, Conjuring Kannappan and more

Everyone likes to watch comedy movies when they are looking for a perfect escape from their daily life struggles. Watching these films gives you a sense of relaxation along with a much-needed dose of laughter. So, if you are in such a mood, then do go through the list of best Tamil comedy movies on Netflix that we have compiled just for you and bookmark your favorite ones right away.

7 Tamil comedy movies on Netflix to binge-watch this weekend

1. Theera Kaadhal (2023)

Theera Kaadhal starring Aishwarya Rajesh and Jai is a Tamil romantic comedy film. Directed by Rohin Venkatesan, the movie revolves around the lives of Gowtham and Aaranya who fall in love with each other during their college days. Despite being madly in love, the two end up marrying different people. However, destiny has its own plans and years later they cross paths with each other on a train to Mangalore.

2. Japan (2023)

If you like Tamil action comedies, then do watch Karthi starrer Japan on Netflix. In this movie, the actor plays the role of a thief named Japan Munni. However, after being wrongfully accused of a crime, he decides to take revenge on the real culprit. Japan is a blend of humor with intense action scenes. Directed by Raju Murugan, the film tanked at the box office reportedly due to poor screenplay.

3. Sometimes (2016)

Sometimes is a comedy drama film starring Prakash Raj, Ashok Selvan and Sriya Reddy amongst others. The movie follows the lives of seven people who wait for the result of their HIV test at a clinic. Soon after, they begin to share their backstories which leads them to think that they might be infected. As tension builds, they decide to bribe the receptionist for an early result. Things begin to take a drastic turn in the film when one of them tests positive. This is one of the best Tamil comedy movies on Netflix.

4. Conjuring Kannappan (2023)

If you are a fan of Tamil comedies, Conjuring Kannappan is a must-watch for you. Directed by Selvin Raj Xavier, this film narrates the story of a clumsy family who gets trapped in a spooky realm after finding a cursed dreamcatcher in an old well. If they want to escape the world and go back to reality, then the family must solve the mystery behind the dreamcatcher. This movie is a hilarious watch for all the viewers out there.

5. Doctor (2021)

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Doctor features Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan as the main leads. This action comedy movie received positive reviews and became a commercial success at the box office. In this film, Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a doctor whose fiancée's niece gets kidnapped by a child trafficking gang. Determined to set her free, Varun takes matters into his own hands to rescue the child. This Tamil cinema is a perfect blend of comedy with intense action.

6. Chandramukhi 2 (2023)

Chandramukhi 2 is one of the best Tamil horror comedy films on Netflix. Directed by P Vasu, this movie features Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence in lead roles. Chandramukhi 2 has more or less the same storyline where a wealthy family moves into a haunted palace. They further awaken the spirit of Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan who create havoc due to their past feud. The first installment of this film was released in 2005 featuring Rajinikanth as the main lead.

7. Gatta Kusthi (2022)

Gatta Kusthi starring Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vishnu Vishal is a comedy drama film streaming on Netflix. The movie follows the life of Veera who wants a submissive wife. However, he ends up getting married to Keerthi, who is completely opposite to the kind of woman he desired all his life. The film further shows their hilarious chemistry on-screen which keeps the viewers engaged at all times.

Which one of these best Tamil comedy movies on Netflix are you going to watch? Let us know.

