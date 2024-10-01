'Get well soon': Fans pray for Rajinikanth’s swift recovery following hospitalization in Chennai

Rajinikanth was rushed to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai on Monday, September 30. According to multiple media reports, Thalaivar was experiencing severe stomach pain, following which he was admitted to the private hospital. Fortunately, his health is stable and he will undergo an elective procedure under the supervision of interventional cardiologist Dr. Sai Satish.

Soon after the news of Rajinikanth's hospitalization surfaced online, his die-hard fans took to their social media handles to pray for his speedy recovery.

A social media user wrote, "#Rajinikanth rushed to Apollo Hospital in Chennai. Further details are awaited. Hope All is well." On the other hand, another user felt emotional and wrote, "Get Well Soon Thalaivaaaaa. Come back fast."

Another fan of Rajinikanth wished for the actor's well-being and wrote, "Get well soon super star." An X user posted, "Thalaivar, take care of ur health. You gave everything to us hit flop blockbuster mega blockbuster. So please take care get well soon.”

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MK Stalin also wished for Rajinikanth's speedy recovery and wrote, "Hospitalized friend Superstar Mr. @rajinikanth, I wish them a speedy recovery."

During a conversation with CNN-News 18, Rajinikanth's wife Latha shared his health update and said, "All is well." Her statement gave Thalaivar's fans a sigh of relief and reassured them that the Vettaiyan star is doing better.

Moreover, reportedly, the Jailer actor's elective procedure will take place in a cath lab instead of an operation theater.

On the work front, Rajinikanth is all set for the grand trailer launch of Vettaiyan on October 2. The film will release in theaters on October 10, coinciding with the auspicious festival of Dussehra. Apart from Thalaivar, Vettaiyan also features Manju Warrier, Amitabh Bachchan, and Fahadh Faasil, amongst others.

Next, he is gearing up for Lokesh Kanagaraj's highly anticipated movie Coolie. The film will feature actors including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Upendra and Soubin Shahir, amongst others. Meanwhile, other details about this ambitious project are still under wraps by the makers.

