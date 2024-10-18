Vettaiyan deleted scene: Fahadh Faasil aka Patrick recreates Rajinikanth's THIS iconic dialogue from 'Muthu'

Vettaiyan, starring Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and others, has been running successfully in theaters since its release on October 10. Amidst the hype surrounding the film, the makers dropped a deleted scene where Fahadh Faasil, as Patrick, channels 90's Rajinikanth and recreates a famous moment from the superstar’s blockbuster movie Muthu.

On October 17, the makers of Vettaiyan released the clip along with the caption, “Patrick’s fanboy moment hits differently in this VETTAIYAN unseen video, as he recreates Thalaivar’s legendary dialogue!” Check out the deleted scene from Vettaiyan below!

In the less-than-a-minute-long deleted scene, Patrick (played by Fahadh Faasil) asks Roopa (played by Ritika Singh) to order something for him, as he is hungry. Meanwhile, Roopa is shocked by Patrick's casual behavior at a point when she hits a roadblock in the investigation. In response, Fahadh Faasil recreates the iconic dialogue from Rajinikanth’s 1995 film Muthu, delivering the famous "Pasi, dhukkam, and sandhosam" line from K. S. Ravikumar’s directorial.

The Pushpa actor truly channeled his inner Rajinikanth fanboy in him and delivered the dialogue perfectly. While the makers of Vettaiyan have not revealed why this adorable scene didn't make it into the film’s final cut, they have certainly delighted moviegoers—especially Thalaivar fans—by sharing it. Check out how netizens reacted to the new deleted scene from Vettaiyan below!

The makers of Vettaiyan had previously released another deleted scene from the film, which featured Rajinikanth and Fahadh Faasil’s characters indulging in friendly banter, creating a huge buzz on social media.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Indian Express, Vettaiyan has now become the second highest-grossing Tamil film of the year after Thalapathy Vijay's The GOAT. Vettaiyan showcases Rajinikanth as a cop who tirelessly fights for justice, even if it means bending the law. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a senior lawyer and human rights activist prioritizes the law above all. TJ Gnanavel's directorial further explores how the protagonist re-investigates his case connected to a notorious corporate figure who destroys the lives of ordinary people.

