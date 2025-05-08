EXCLUSIVE: South star Nani opens up on his idea of creating a HIT universe and bringing all cops together, says ‘We have bigger plans’

After the commercial success of HIT: The First Case and HIT: The Second Case, Nani, alongside Sunidhi Shetty, is shining with their performance in HIT: The Third Case. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, the actor opened up about the HIT universe, the increase in violence in HIT 3, and how many more parts they are planning to introduce.

When asked about his statement regarding turning HIT into a franchise, Nani shared detailed insights, saying, “It’s already a universe in its own way. It’s a cop universe, but I was saying that we have bigger plans, and as we move forward, maybe a fifth or sixth HIT.” He further added, “What if all the cops come together for something bigger, a big case? That would be very exciting for the audience.”

During the conversation, when it was pointed out that HIT 3 was more violent compared to the previous two parts and asked if it was planned, the actor responded, “No, no, we let the script make the decision. Actually, we didn’t really decide to make the third one an action film or anything like that.”

He continued, “We started developing a script idea, and that idea organically took its own route and became what it is now. We thought, yeah, once you’ve done two films in a who done it kind of investigative thriller mode, even though this is also an investigative thriller, it takes the action route and becomes a survival kind of film.”

Adding more to the discussion, the actor mentioned that after two parts following a certain pattern, the audience will now witness a shift.

HIT 3 has already had a great start and is consistently winning the hearts of the audience. Speaking of the actor’s next project, we will soon see him in the lead role in The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela.

