HIT 3: Nani plans to reunite with director Sailesh Kolanu for another action thriller?

Nani has been at the forefront of success ever since the release of his film HIT-The Third Case, directed by Sailesh Kolanu. As the film continues to hold on to its winning streak at the box office, the actor has now opened up on whether he would like to work with the same director for another film.

Advertisement

Speaking at the success meet event for HIT 3, Nani took center stage and announced that he would indeed work with Sailesh Kolanu for a project soon. Spilling more beans, he mentioned that it wouldn’t be an action thriller but a comedy entertainer.

In his words, “My next film with Sailesh Kolanu will be a comedy entertainer. He has hilarious comic timing. You can’t believe it because, until now, he has made mostly crime thrillers. Sailesh has already told me an idea that is brilliant and hilarious.”

Nani also went on to reveal when he plans to do it. The Hi Nanna star mentioned that although there is no official timeline set for it yet, he believes it would be an epic project.

Moreover, he went on to recall the amount of fun he used to have with Sailesh Kolanu on the sets of HIT 3. Nani added it was exactly those moments that initially paved his way to plan a comedy entertainer with the filmmaker.

Advertisement

In one of his exclusive interviews with Pinkvilla, Nani had spoken about whether he would like to visualize the HIT film franchise turning into a cinematic universe.

While the actor agreed that there already exists a HIT universe, he has bigger plans to make more sequels and parts of the film franchise ahead, including one where all the cops come together.

In his words, “It’s already a universe in its own way. It’s a cop universe, but I was saying that we have bigger plans, and as we move forward, maybe a fifth or sixth HIT.” He further added, “What if all the cops come together for something bigger, a big case? That would be very exciting for the audience.”

On the work front, Nani has Srikanth Odela’s The Paradise lined up next. It is another actioner in the making and will feature him in a rugged look. It is slated to release on March 26, 2026.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda announces his next lineup of films; fans go gaga and react, ‘Greatest comeback loading’