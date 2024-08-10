‘Incredible to see the same love...’ Sonali Bendre relishes in happiness as fans celebrate re-release of Mahesh Babu starrer Murari

Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre had previously starred together in the film Murari, which was re-released on the actor’s birthday. Sharing her joy over the fans' love and celebration, the actress dropped a special video, penning a heartfelt post.

Taking to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, the actress said, “Shooting Murari with Mahesh was such a joy, and finding Nandini during that time was a wonderful surprise. It’s incredible to see the same love for the movie even after 23 years!”

The actress expressed her gratitude even more, adding, “Thank you for all the love. A special mention to Vamsi Garu for making this film so special for us.”

The video shared by Sonali Bendre features the film's screenings after re-releasing recently. The superstar’s fans were overjoyed by the film, and their reactions truly brought out the heartfelt words from the actress.

The film Murari, starring Superstar Mahesh Babu and Sonali Bendre in the lead roles, is a supernatural family drama movie that was originally released in 2001. The film directed by Krishna Vamsi features the tale of a happy-go-lucky man.

However, being the descendant of a Zamindar family, he suffers from a generational curse that has been in the family since the 19th century. Every 48 years, an heir to the family succumbs to death in their early 30s, despite religious ceremonies and all.

The rest of the movie focuses on whether the young man overcomes his curse through his spiritual will. The film features Sonali as his love interest, with an additional ensemble cast of actors like Lakshmi, Sukumari, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Gollapudi Maruthi Rao, Annapurna, Sudha, and many more in key roles.

The movie was positively received by critics and was also a commercial hit in theaters. Interestingly, the flick also marked the debut venture of action choreographer Peter Hein in Telugu, who is known for Magadheera and Baahubali.

Coming to Mahesh Babu’s next film, the superstar is currently undergoing preparations for his next film, tentatively called SSMB29. The movie marks his first collaboration with director SS Rajamouli and is expected to be an adventurous film.

