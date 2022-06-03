INTERVIEW: Kamal Haasan confirms his next with Malik director Mahesh Narayanan; Wants to do a comedy soon

Kamal Haasan’s Vikram has opened to a roaring response at the box office in Tamil Nadu by emerging the biggest opener till date for the legendary actor. With a positive talk, the film is expected to record one of the biggest weekends of the year in TN. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Kamal Haasan confirmed that he has locked his next film after Vikram and it will go on floors from the month of July.

The yet untitled film will be directed by Malik fame, Mahesh Narayanan with script supervised by Kamal Haasan himself. “I have a commitment with Mr. Mahesh Narayanan. He began his career with me as a cinematographer and editor. We seem to understand each other and I have completed a script for me. We are tweaking it a bit and plan to hit the floors by July end, early August,” says Kamal.

The actor, who has done several comedies in his 6 decade long illustrious career, but took a backseat from the genre last decade. He is however looking forward to doing an out and out comedy soon. “I have not done a comedy in the national arena, but the number of comedy films in Tamil is more than anyone else. We have to do subjects which would be intriguing. I want to do a comedy film even now, but as they say, comedy is a serious business. So, you have to be careful of how you do it,” he shares.

So does he plan to revisit Sabash Naidu any time soon? “Yes, we are trying to revisit that. The IPR is with me,” he signs off. Watch the full video interview with Kamal Haasan below here. The actor spoke of Vikram, the sequel to it, Indian 2 with Shankar and a lot more.

