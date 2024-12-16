Year Ender 2024: South celeb couples who announced divorce; Jayam Ravi-Aarti, AR Rahman-Saira Banu and more

The South film industry has witnessed in equal measure some of the grandest of wedding celebrations, as well as equally heartbreaking and sometimes even ugly turnouts of divorces. This past year of 2024 has witnessed some of the most loved and shipped real-life couples from the film industry end their marriages. While a few chose to remain silent about the reasons, others have not shied away from calling each other out and playing the blame game.

In this article, we will look back at some of the most shocking yet heartbreaking moments of South celeb couples, who called it quits.

South celeb couples who announced divorce in 2024

Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi

Jayam Ravi got married to Aarti, daughter of film producer Sujatha Vijayakumar, back in 2009. The couple got blessed with two sons and led a happy marital life for almost 15 years.

However, it was in September 2024 when the first news about troubles hitting their paradise came up. It was finally on September 9 when the PS-I actor issued a public statement on social media, announcing the dissolution of his marriage.

While the news initially shocked many, what followed was even more drastic when his ex-wife, Aarti, soon after claimed that she was not consulted before announcing such important news of their lives.

Moreover, there were also reports about Jayam being secretly in a relationship with a singer that also drew attention within this time. Later on, clarifications were made by both the actor and the linked-up singer, dismissing it all.

GV Prakash Kumar and Saindhavi

Popular singer and composer turned actor GV Prakash Kumar got married to his high school sweetheart, Saindhavi, on June 27, 2013. The duo had known each other for almost 12 years before marriage and had bonded over their shared love for music. Seven years later, in April 2020, the couple got promoted as parents with the birth of their daughter.

However, due to reasons best known to them, the couple called it quits after 11 years of marital bliss.

On May 13, 2024, both of them dropped official statements on their social media accounts, announcing their separation. Both GV Prakash and Saindhavi requested privacy from their fans during such a crucial time in their personal lives.

Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi Byrappa

Kannada actor Yuva Rajkumar and his ex-wife Sridevi Byrappa’s divorce news was both a shocker for their fans and a matter of much gossip and discussion amongst many.

The grandson of veteran actor Rajkumar, Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi tied the knot in May 2019. Since then, everything has run pretty smoothly for the couple, with the star wife often sharing glimpses of their happy life on social media.

However, things took an ugly turn on June 6, 2024, when the actor filed for divorce at a family court on the grounds of cruelty at the hands of his wife.

Later on, Sridevi, in a social media statement, condemned the character assassination her ex-husband attempted to make. She claimed her ex-husband no longer maintained professional decorum and added that she would continue to keep her dignified silence.

Bhamaa and Arun Jagadish

Malayalam actress Bhamaa got married to the love of her life, Arun Jagadish, in 2020. The couple allegedly knew one another from their school days and were quite in love for a very long time. Their wedding took place privately at a function in Kottayam, Chennai, followed by a lavish reception in Kochi. The couple later on got blessed with a daughter.

However, it was around May 2024 when the first murmurs of trouble hitting their paradise grabbed attention. With much buzz about the duo heading for a divorce, it was through a surprising social media post that Bhamaa somehow hinted at her marital status.

Sharing a picture with her daughter, the Malayalam actress revealed that she was a single-mother now, laying her divorce rumors to rest.

AR Rahman-Saira Banu

World-renowned singer AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu’s divorce news came quite as a shocker for many people. The artist who has preferred to keep his personal life private for most of the time ended his marriage of 29 years in November 2024.

In an official statement issued by Saira Banu’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, the couple announced going their separate ways. However, there was no particular reason mentioned behind such a move.

Soon after, a lot of gossip theories spurred, suggesting the singer’s alleged link-up with his band’s leading bassist, Mohini Dey, who also announced her divorce around the same time. However, the latter dropped a clarification later on, dismissing all baseless conjecture.

