WATCH: Here's how Kalidas Jayaram's wife and new bride Tarini Kalingarayar was welcomed by the family at home

Kalidas Jayaram tied the knot with his girlfriend and model, Tarini Kalingarayar, in an intimate ceremony in Kerala on December 8. The two got married in the presence of their loved ones at the Guruvayur Shri Krishna Temple. Two days after the wedding, Jayaram took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of the newly wedded couple's homecoming ceremony.

In the video, Kalidas is seen arriving at his home with Tarini. The couple walks hand-in-hand as they begin their new life together. They receive a warm welcome, and the groom's family members greet Tarini with open arms. The couple follow a few rituals during the homecoming ceremony and take the blessings of their elders.

For the celebrations, Kalidas opted for a pastel kurta, while Tarini stunned in a golden silk saree accessorized with statement jewelry. Sharing the video, Jayaram wrote, "Welcome home TARU."

Soon after the clip surfaced online, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A user wrote, "What a decent wedding," while another commented, "Beautiful family."



Earlier, Kalidas Jayaram took to his Instagram handle to share the first photos from his wedding ceremony and captioned the post, "HITCHED." His celebrity friends quickly flooded the comment section with warm wishes. Geetu Mohandas wrote "Congratulations," and Vedhika commented, "So beautiful."

For the wedding, Tarini looked stunning in a vibrant red and orange saree with golden embroidery. She completed her look with traditional gold jewelry, including necklaces, bangles, earrings and a maang tikka. Kalidas Jayaram opted for a red dhoti paired with a red angavastram.



After the ceremony, Jayaram addressed the media and expressed his heartfelt gratitude. The veteran actor said, as quoted by Mathrubhumi, "We are so happy. Especially, I am delighted that Kannan (Kalidas) tied the knot in front of Guruvayoorappan. The participation of the people and the support we received is beyond words. People came from all parts of Kerala. I am truly grateful that, just as people gathered to witness our wedding (with Parvathy) 32 years ago, they came to celebrate our son's wedding as well."

Meanwhile, the wedding was attended by Suresh Gopi and other politicians in Thrissur.

