Kalki 2898 AD: Wondering about Prabhas, Deepika Padukone starrer’s OTT release? Know when film will make its digital debut

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Amitabh Bachchan, has achieved monumental success as one of India's highest-grossing films and the standout blockbuster of 2024. Recently surpassing the ₹1,000 crore mark, the film has garnered widespread acclaim. Despite online speculation about its potential OTT release, reports suggest that Kalki 2898 AD will not be making its digital debut anytime soon.

When will Kalki 2898 AD release on OTT?

According to a report by Aakashavaani, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD plan to release the film digitally only 10 weeks after its theatrical debut. This means the movie will hit streaming platforms in early September. Prime Video India has secured the streaming rights for regional languages such as Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions, while Netflix India will offer the Hindi version. However, official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Kamal Haasan on success of Kali 2898 AD

Kamal Haasan recently celebrated the remarkable success of Kalki 2898 AD with a heartfelt video message. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film has crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark worldwide and continues to perform strongly at the box office. Haasan expressed his joy at this significant milestone and opened up about the rarity of such achievements in his extensive career spanning over 250 films.

In his video, Kamal Haasan highlighted the increasing box office figures and the film's achievement of reaching ₹1,000 crore. He also praised director Nag Ashwin and the team for their dedication, mentioning their trip to Los Angeles to perfect the appearance of Supreme Yaskin, a character briefly introduced in the first part. Haasan also hinted at having a more substantial role in the upcoming second part of Kalki 2898 AD, teasing fans about what's to come.

Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi action adventure blending science fiction with Indian mythology. The star-studded cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles, supported by Shobhana, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam.

