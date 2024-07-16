Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara shares selfies with Alia Bhatt from Anant-Radhika's wedding; don't miss Katrina Kaif

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding was a lavish affair, attended by many high-profile guests. Among them were Mahesh Babu and his family, who took the chance to capture memorable moments with other celebrities. During the ceremony, Sitara Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu's daughter, had a fangirl moment with Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt. Later, she shared photos from the encounter on social media.

Mahesh Babu's daughter poses with Alia Bhatt at the Ambani wedding

Sitara Ghattamaneni shared two selfies with Alia Bhatt on her Instagram from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding in Mumbai. In the photos, Mahesh Babu's daughter can be seen beaming with joy while posing with the Raazi actress. However, what caught the netizens' attention was Katrina Kaif's perfect photobomb in the background.

At the wedding, Alia Bhatt stunned in a bright pink saree teamed with a shimmery strapless bustier blouse. Meanwhile, Sitara wore an ivory sharara set designed by Falguni Shane Peacock.

Sharing the photos, Sitara captioned her post, "fangirling mode : ON!!! all smiles with @aliaabhatt."

Sitara also posted several pictures with Kim Kardashian, who was among the numerous guests who traveled to India for the wedding. In the close-up selfies, Sitara and Kim were seen smiling and pouting for the camera. Kim also flashed the peace sign as the Guntur Kaaram actor's daughter took the selfies.

Mahesh Babu shares note for Anant and Radhika after the wedding

Mahesh Babu shared a candid photo of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant from their grand wedding on his social media platform, X, accompanied by a heartfelt note. He wrote, "A special night celebrating the union of this lovely couple! Wishing the family & #AnantRadhika a lifetime of happiness in this beautiful journey of marriage."

In another photo, the actor looked dapper posing with his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, and their daughter, Sitara. The Telugu star wore a black designer Jodhpuri suit, showcasing a striking new look with long hair and a beard.

Meanwhile, his wife and daughter donned matching traditional shararas, adding an elegant touch to the occasion.

The wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant concluded with a grand reception on July 14, followed by a reception for the staff on July 15.

