VIDEO: Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan snapped at Hyderabad airport; wife Anna Lezhneva sees him off

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and power star Pawan Kalyan was recently spotted at Hyderabad airport. As the actor-turned-minister was departing from Hyderabad, he was seen donning his traditional attire.

Along with the minister, his wife Anna Lezhneva was also spotted inside his car, seeing him off.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan spotted at Hyderabad airport

Pawan Kalyan was seen walking into the airport with a majestic look, raising his hands in gratitude towards everyone who gathered to welcome him. Following his historic win at the Andhra Pradesh legislative assembly, the deputy minister observed a Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha.

During this ceremonious occasion, the minister opted for simple outfits, reflecting the humility and simplicity associated with the Deeksha. During this period, he consumed only liquid foods and fruits in honor of the deity.

Similarly, last year, Pawan Kalyan embraced traditional culture by undertaking the Varahi Vijaya Yatra, worshiping the goddess Varahi. The minister has always been a religious individual, firmly believing that the Varahi Vijaya Yatra was essential for his victory in the Andhra Pradesh general elections.

Pawan Kalyan’s cinematic career

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in the lead role for the movie Bro, co-starring alongside nephew Sai Durgha Tej. The fantasy comedy movie based on the Tamil flick Vinodhaya Sitham was directed by Samuthirakani and featured the power star as the God Of Time, aka Titan.

Advertisement

The actor is next set to appear in the leading role for the film OG, directed by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The movie features the actor as a gangster who makes a return to Mumbai after a ten-year disappearance, to vanquish his foe, Omi Bhau.

Besides this, the actor is also set to appear in his long-awaited period movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and A. M. Jyothi Krishna. The film features him as a legendary outlaw by the name of Veera Mallu and will also showcase Bobby Deol as the main antagonist. The film also has Nidhi Agerwal and Nora Fatehi in lead roles.

Furthermore, the actor will also be seen in the movie Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is the Telugu adaptation of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri.

ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Pawan Kalyan to begin Vaarahi Ammavari Deeksha from June 26; everything you want to know about it