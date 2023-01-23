Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Azeem lifts the trophy; Prize money to runner up, here's everything about grand finale

The most popular and controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil hosted by Kamal Haasan, has come to an end. On Sunday, after 100 days, the show ended with a grand finale that went on for five fours. From Kamal Haasan's top-notch hosting, and contestants' performance to the winner of the season, everything in the episode made fans stick to their seats. Azeem wins Bigg Boss Tamil 6

The sixth season featured 21 contestants, a few celebrities and commoners. After a tough fight, Azeem became the winner of the Bigg Boss Tamil 6. He lifted the trophy after competing against Vikraman and Shivin in the finals. Azeem also took home a huge sum along with a brand-new car. Azeem was known in the house for his performances in the task, his special friendship with ADK and his fight with Vikraman, where host Kamal Haasan bashed him for using profane language. Mohammed Azeem started his acting career with a soap opera in 2012 called Maya, alongside actress Vani Bhojan. He is known for playing a crucial supporting role in the popular serial Deivam Thandha Veedu. Talking about his personal life, Azeem was married to his girlfriend Syed Zoya. However, things didn't work out between them and they decided to part ways in 2021. Post their divorce, speculations started doing rounds that Azeem is in a live-in relationship with actress Shivani Narayanan. However, Azeem rubbished the rumours.



Prize Money of the winner The price of the winner for Bigg Boss Tamil 6 was initially announced as Rs 50 Lakh. However, 3 were cut from the cash for a task. Later, contestant Amudhavanan left the house with a briefcase of amount Rs 13 lakhs. Therefore, with all the subtraction, the winner ultimately received Rs 34 lakhs with a brand new car of Maruti Suzuki. Finalists of Bigg Boss Tamil 6 Azeem, Shivin, and Vikraman are the top three contestants in the Bigg Boss 6 Tamil finale. Runner up Vikraman Vikraman, who gave neck-to-neck competition with Azeem in the show, is the first runner-up of the show. Despite being nominated almost every week, Vikraman got saved by the audiences each time and became the top two of the season. Vikraman thanked his parents and said he accepts the audience's verdict as he was announced as the first runner-up. Vikraman Radhakrishnan is a politician, and the spokesperson of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, founded by Thol Thirumalavalan. Second runner up Shivin Ganesan was the second runner-up in the show, while Vikraman took the second spot. Shivin Ganesan is a transgender model from Singapore to India to establish gender identity. She is also a vocal advocate for the LGBTQ community and also represented India in Miss Trans Star International 2022.



Kamal Haasan about politics and bond with Rajinikanth Kamal Haasan's hosting was much more than about the game, he addressed his political beliefs, friendship with Rajinikanth and singer Ilaiyaraaja and much more. On the stage, he shared his thoughts about the recent political controversy courted by TN governor RN Ravi, "For me, it's Tamil Nadu, not Tamilagam." He also opened up about his friendship with Rajinikanth and Ilaiyaraaja. "I don't pray to god but he does. We express our disagreements to each other but move on with our lives. Ilaiyaraaja is like a brother but, we both belong to different political parties. And these differences have nothing to do with our mutual affection and friendship. We might argue and even fight over our beliefs, but in the end, we will always choose friendship," the Vikram actor said.

