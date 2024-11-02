Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa admitted to hospital for spine surgery after securing interim bail in Renukaswamy case: Report

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the brutal murder and death of an individual.

After the Karnataka High Court granted Darshan Thoogudeepa an interim bail of six weeks in the Renukaswamy murder case, he has reportedly been admitted to the hospital. The HC granted the Kannada actor bail on medical grounds on October 30. As per a report in ABP Live, Darshan Thoogudeepa was admitted to a private hospital in Kengeri, Bengaluru, due to back pain.

It is being said that the murder-accused actor was accompanied by his wife Vijayalakshmi to the hospital. Further, as per the report, Darshan’s doctor, Dr Naveen Appaji Gowda, stated that they would do an X-ray, an MRI, and blood tests to understand the issue.

Additionally, Naveen Gowda said that they have not received the previous MRI report of Darshan and hence will be doing one for him. "After the investigation, we will get to know what the problem is and whether operation (spine surgery) is required or physiotherapy is sufficient," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier reports suggested that Darshan Thoogudeepa went to his house to celebrate his son’s birthday after getting bail. As claimed by One India, Thoogudeepa's wife Vijaylakshmi was waiting for her husband outside her residence. It is pertinent to mention that she has been supporting Darshan throughout his jail time. Vijaylakshmi even visited various temples, praying for her husband's release.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on June 11 in connection with his alleged involvement in the brutal murder of Renukaswamy. If reports are to be believed, the actor allegedly murdered the victim after he made some obscene comments against the former’s rumored lover and actress Pavithra Gowda. After spending months inside the prison, the actor was finally granted interim bail by the High Court on medical grounds.

He was given a 6-week interim bail based on a Rs 2 lakh bond, two sureties, and to surrender his passport. However, the court, while pronouncing its order, stated that the decision to grant Darshan Thoogudeepa bail in any way would not affect the case’s overall decision.

