Big News: Kannada actor Darshan granted 6-week interim bail by Karnataka High Court in Renukaswamy murder case for THIS reason

Darshan Thoogudeepa has been locked inside the prison in connection to the brutal murder case of Renukaswamy. In the latest events, the Karnataka High Court has granted the murder-accused actor 6 weeks of interim bail on medical grounds. This has come as a major relief to Darshan Thoogudeepa as he has been serving judicial custody since June 2024. However, the court has stated that the recent temporary relief does not imply any judgments regarding the case's final outcome.

It is pertinent to mention that the State had already submitted the Kannada actor's medical reports by doctors from the Ballari Central Prison and the Head of the Department of Neurology of a Ballari government hospital. As per a report in the Bar and Bench, the Karnataka HC analyzed the reports and noted that Darshan required surgery because of issues related to his spine and feet.

Further, the report suggested that Justice S Vishwajith Shetty reserved orders on the interim bail plea after hearing arguments by Darshan's counsel, Senior Advocate CV Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

The murder-accused actor's Counsel argued that Darshan had gone numb in both his feet and urged the court to allow him to undergo surgery at the private Apollo Hospital in Mysuru. Moreover, he stated that Darshan is ready to take all expenses for the medical treatment.

However, the State Public Prosecutor opposed the interim bail plea saying although the actor’s medical reports recommend surgery, it did not specify the number of days Darshan will be admitted at the hospital. Additionally, he urged that Darshan get his surgery done at a government hospital.

After hearing the arguments, the Court took note of the Supreme Court judgments cited by Nagesh and said that the State cannot dictate where an undertrial accused can seek medical treatment. However, the HC had asked, “Why Mysuru? Let a doctor examine you in Bengaluru and tell us how urgent is the surgery and for how many days you will need to be admitted. Interim bail is for a limited period of time and we need to know how many days you will need."

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa has been accused of killing his fan Renukaswamy after the latter sent derogatory messages to his rumored girlfriend Pavithra Gowda.

