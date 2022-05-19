Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband Azeez Pasha blessed with a baby boy; See PIC
Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband became parents as they are blessed with a baby boy. A pic from the hospital has been shared.
Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband, Azeez Pasha have become parents as they are blessed with a baby boy. The doctor, who treated Sanjjanaa, shared a pic on her Instagram story with the actress to announce the arrival of the baby. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Congratulations. It's a baby boy."
The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant tied the knot secretly in May 2020 with Dr. Azeez Pasha in the presence of their family members. Sanjana Galrani said that her marriage to Azeez Pasha was not a secret but she never intended to make it public. The couple reportedly know each other since she was 16. He is a doctor by profession.
Sanjjanaa decided to begin a family at 35 and has revealed that she had to deal with issues like acute lower back pain due to the weight gain in the process. She also mentioned that she had put up over 18 kilos which were one of the reasons behind her back pain.
Ever since she announced her pregnancy, the actress has been regularly sharing updates of her motherhood journey with pic and videos. A few days, she celebrated a baby shower in South Indian and Muslim traditions in presence of her husband, family, and friends.
On the other end, Sanjjanaa Galrani's sister, Nikki Galrani tied the knot in a traditional affair today in Chennai. A few pictures of the newlyweds posing in happy smiles have surfaced on social media.
