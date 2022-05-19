Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband Azeez Pasha blessed with a baby boy; See PIC

Kannada actress Sanjjanaa Galrani and her husband, Azeez Pasha have become parents as they are blessed with a baby boy. The doctor, who treated Sanjjanaa, shared a pic on her Instagram story with the actress to announce the arrival of the baby. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Congratulations. It's a baby boy."

The former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant tied the knot secretly in May 2020 with Dr. Azeez Pasha in the presence of their family members. Sanjana Galrani said that her marriage to Azeez Pasha was not a secret but she never intended to make it public. The couple reportedly know each other since she was 16. He is a doctor by profession.