Kannada TV actress Vaisshnavi Gowda gets engaged to Indian Air Force officer, shares first photos from dreamy ceremony

Kannada TV actress Vaisshnavi Gowda recently surprised her fans by announcing her engagement. Yes, you read that right! She has found love — not just in anyone, but an Indian Air Force officer named Anukool Mishra. The couple exchanged rings on Monday, April 14. This morning, Vaisshnavi shared the first photos from the dreamy ceremony, and they looked straight out of a fairytale.

Advertisement

In the first picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera while holding hands. Vaisshnavi looked beautiful in a pastel-colored lehenga, while Anukool complemented her in a white sherwani. The second picture offers a glimpse of their venue, outfits, and a welcome signboard. In the third picture, they are seen running together under an umbrella.

Next, two monochrome photos appear, followed by a closer look at some candid moments from the ceremony. In a few pictures, the couple is also seen enjoying their meal together and relishing every moment of the celebration.

Sharing the photos, Vaisshnavi wrote, "Her world was scripts and stages, His was skies and service But destiny wrote the perfect love story."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after Vaisshnavi dropped photos from her engagement ceremony, her fans and friends took to the comment section to shower the couple with love.

"Celebrate life, celebrate togetherness, celebrate companionship," "Very happy for you. Congratulations," "That sparkle in your eyes speaks a lot," "Awww finally the wait is over. You both make a lovely couple. Congratulations Vaish," read some of the comments on the post.

Advertisement

Their engagement was reportedly attended by popular names from the Kannada TV industry, including Pooja Lokesh, Amulya Gowda, Jyothi Kiran, and Jagadeesh R. Chandra.

Earlier this year, Vaisshnavi sparked dating rumors after a cryptic post from the Bengaluru Aero Show, thanking someone named A for the experience. It was later revealed to be Anukool Mishra, an Indian Air Force officer.

Take a look at the post below:

Known for her roles in serials and reality shows, Vaisshnavi currently stars in Seetha Rama. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Upasana Konidela restyles her iconic blue sharara for Vishu celebrations with Ram Charan and we’re loving the throwback