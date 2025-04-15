Upasana Konidela restyles her iconic blue sharara for Vishu celebrations with Ram Charan and we’re loving the throwback

Upasana Kamineni Konidela recently took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her Vishu celebrations with Ram Charan. While fans were already in awe of the festive picture, she also shared a throwback on her Instagram Stories, where fans noticed that she had repurposed her blue sharara for the occasion. Along with the photo, she wrote, "Same man, same me. #throwback 2016."

Meanwhile, Upasana elevated her festive look by pairing her blue sharara with eye-catching jewelry. Together with Ram Charan, they brought a nostalgic, vintage feel to their latest picture.

Sharing the photo, Upasana wrote, "We hope you had an amazing day. Wishing you joy, prosperity, & new beginnings this festive season! Happy Vishu, Puthandu, Bohag Bihu, & Maha Bishuba Pana Sankranti."

Take a look at the pictures below:

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have been married for over a decade. In a recent conversation with Masoom Minawala, Upasana shared the key to their happy marriage. She credited Ram Charan’s support and security as the foundation of their relationship.

She mentioned that he has always encouraged her to push for more and achieve greater things. Upasana said, "We come in as equals; we understood that quite early in our marriage. He’s a very, very secure man. And only a secure man will support a woman and push her to do more. That’s what he does for me. Being there with me through my ups and downs, and me being there with him, is our secret sauce."

She also revealed that her mother had advised them to have weekly date nights to maintain quality time together, away from work and distractions. Upasana further pointed out that effective communication plays a crucial role in their marriage. Both she and Peddi actor make sure to address issues by discussing them openly, ensuring they work on their relationship every day.

While the couple continues to progress in their relationship, they are also parents to a beautiful daughter named Klin Kaara Konidela.

