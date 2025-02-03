Kannappa: After Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva, Prabhas rises as Rudra in his first look poster

Prabhas has forayed into the mythological genre already with his last release, Kalki 2898 AD. And now, the actor is once again venturing into the same with Vishnu Manchu’s upcoming film Kannappa. The makers have now dropped the first-ever full look of the Rebel star from the film, and it is safe to say that his avatar definitely has a divine aura.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the makers made the first character introduction for Prabhas, unveiling his look in Kannappa as Rudra.

Dressed in simple yet coarsely woven attire, the actor channeled a powerful yet deeply rooted character in the guise of a hermit. He could be seen yielding a simple spear made of wood for the same, along with rudraksh mala on his neck and arm. With his matted hair flying wildly and holy chandan applied on his forehead, Prabhas’ look supremely impressed his fans.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, the makers penned a long note describing the character of Rudra, who is mighty and powerful and is only ruled by the command of Lord Shiva. They wrote, “The Mighty 'Rudra. Unveiling Darling-Rebel Star Prabhas as 'Rudra', a force of divine strength, wisdom, and protector in #Kannappa. Embark on an extraordinary journey of devotion, sacrifice, and unwavering love. Witness this epic saga on the big screen this April 2025!"

For the uninformed, the storyline of Kannappa is a sacred ode to the history of Indian culture, a historic epic in the making. The film marks a grand retelling of the life of Kannappa Nayanar, a Shaivite saintly figure remembered for his never-ending love and devotion towards Shiva.

Before Prabhas, the first looks of Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal were unveiled, where they will be essaying the characters of Lord Shiva and Devi Parvathi in the Vishnu Manchu starrer.