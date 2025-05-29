Latest Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week (May 26 - June 1): Retro to Seeran

This week, Tamil cinema delivers another round of stories on OTT. These films may not have created the noise like big-screen releases, but their stories hit just as hard. Perfect for those late evenings or lazy weekends, these picks are all about strong storytelling. So, settle in, scroll less, and let the screen take over. This week’s Tamil releases are worth your time.

Tamil movies to watch on OTT this week

1. Retro

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Nassar, Joju George, Prakash Raj

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 30, 2025

Retro follows the story of Paari, a man burdened by his father’s rejection. After his mother’s death, he meets Rukmini and falls in love. On the other hand, he becomes part of her criminal empire but is treated as just a henchman. Wanting a better life, he plans to marry Rukmini and leave crime. However, a fallout lands him in prison and the film then follows his fight to reclaim his identity and abandon violence forever.

2. Nizharkudai

Cast: Devayani, Rajkapoor, Vijjith, Kanmani Manoharan, Ilavarasu

Where to watch: Aha

Release date: May 30, 2025

Nizharkudai revolves around the lives of Lancy and Niranjan, an interfaith couple planning to move to the US. Their daughter, Nila, suffers from a rare condition that triggers seizures when she cries. Due to work pressure, they hired Jyoti as her caregiver. One day, Nila goes missing. As the mystery unfolds, secrets surface and lead to the shocking truth behind the child's disappearance.

3. Seeran

Cast: James Karthik, Soniya Agarwal, Aajeedh

Where to watch: Tentkotta

Release date: May 30, 2025

Seeran tells the story of a young man from a caste-divided village. His family faces constant shame due to their lower caste. Tired of the mistreatment, he leaves for the city to build a better life. Through determination, he finds success and returns to his village to fight the injustice his family endured.

4. Virunnu

Cast: Arjun Sarja, Mukesh, Sona Nair

Where to watch: Simply South

Release date: May 30, 2025

The bilingual film, titled Virundhu, features dialogues in both Malayalam and Tamil. The story begins with the mysterious death of businessman John Kalathil. Soon after, his wife, Elizabeth, dies in a car accident. Before dying, she pleads with Hemanth to find a man named Balan. As he follows the trail, he gets pulled into a series of unexpected events.

