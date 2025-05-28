3 Kannada movies releasing on OTT this week (May 26-June 1): Vidyapati, Agnyathavasi and Firefly
The Kannada film front has some exciting movies releasing on OTT this week. Check out the details here!
Kannada cinema, aka Sandalwood, has seen some terrific movies hitting the big screens. From thrillers and romance to comedy, these films have broken the stereotypical mold and brought fresh perspectives to the table.
Now, these unique projects are making their way to digital platforms. Without further ado, here are the 3 Kannada films releasing on OTT this week.
3 Kannada movies releasing on OTT this week
Vidyapati
Vidyapati revolves around the life of Siddu, a proclaimed freeloader who lives off the fame and wealth of his wife, Vidya, a famous actress. Things take a turn for the worse after an unexpected altercation with a local goon, leading Vidya to evict him from their house.
This forces Siddu into deep introspection, where he realizes the need to earn respect and prove his worth to his wife.
Agnyathavasi
- Cast: Rangayana Raghu, Siddu Moolimani, Paavana Gowda, Sharath Lohithaswa
- Director: Janardhan Chikkanna
- Streaming on: Zee5
Set against the misty forests of Malnad in the ’90s, Agnyathavasi tells the story of a remote village untouched by modernity. The surprising murder of a scholar suddenly shakes the village awake.
As the investigation unfolds, the arrival of a computer brings clarity to many village happenings—including the case itself—and helps unearth the killer.
Firefly
- Cast: Vamshi Krishna Srinivas, Rachana Inder, Achyuth Kumar, Sudharani
- Director: Vamshi Krishna Srinivas
- Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video
Firefly revolves around the life of Vicky, who faces one tragedy after another upon returning to India from abroad. After losing his parents in an accident, he falls into a coma for months.
As he recovers, Vicky grapples with lost time, depressive thoughts, and insomnia. During this difficult period, he meets Neha through a dating app, who helps him see the light beyond the tunnel.
ALSO READ: Akhil Akkineni to marry Zainab Ravdjee in June 2025- Details inside on grand venue