Seeran OTT release: Here's when and where you can watch James Karthik starrer Tamil family drama online

Seeran is a Tamil action drama film that was released in theaters on October 4 last year. Directed by Durai K. Murugan, the movie initially struggled to find an OTT platform, leaving fans disappointed. However, after months of waiting, the film is finally set to make its digital debut.

When and where to watch Seeran

Seeran will start streaming on Tentkotta from May 30, 2025. Making the announcement on X, the OTT giant wrote, "#Seeran — A tale of rise, roots, and revenge. Streaming May 30 on @Tentkotta."

Official trailer and plot of Seeran

Seeran follows the journey of a young man from a village divided by caste-based traditions. His family, belonging to a lower caste, faces constant humiliation and exclusion. Tired of the injustice, he decides to leave the village in search of a better future. He heads to the city, determined to change his fate.

Through hard work and perseverance, he built a successful life for himself. With newfound strength and confidence, he returns to his village. His goal is clear—to stand up against the age-old caste system that oppressed his family. He refuses to accept the discrimination any longer.

The story captures his battle against deep-rooted social hierarchies. As he challenges the dominant forces, he inspires change in others and breaks free from tradition.

Cast and crew of Seeran

Seeran features James Karthik, Iniya, Soniya Agarwal, Aajeedh and Krisha Kurup in prominent roles. The supporting cast includes Aadukalam Naren, Arunthathi Nair, Sendrayan, Aariyan, Pichaikkaran Murthy, and Pariyerum Perumal Venkatesh.

The film is directed by Durai K. Murugan and produced by James Karthik and M. Niyaz. The story, screenplay, and dialogue are written by James Karthik. Cinematography is handled by Baskar Arumugam, while editing is done by Ranjith Kumar. The music is composed by Aravind Gerald and Sasidaran, with a background score by Jubin. Meanwhile, the art direction is managed by Ayyapan.

