Leo: Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha's lip-lock scene censored in film's satellite premiere; netizens react

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in 2023 with his blockbuster film Leo directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Recently, the film premiered for Pongal on television on a popular Tamil channel called Sun TV where the broadcasters cut the popular scene of Vijay and Trisha lip-locking in their bedroom. Seeing the abrupt cut in the film, netizens started to react to the same.

Did Sun TV cut a scene from Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo?

For those who have caught the film on theater and Netflix, it should be known that after Parthiban (played by Thalapathy Vijay) gets to know that Sathya (Trisha Krishnan) his wife is suspicious about his origins, a heavy emotional scene breaks out between them which ends with both of them kissing each other in the heat of the moment.

This particular scene was cut from the television premiere of the film by the channel and was instead shown on a black screen there. The removal of the particular scene sparked a debate on the internet where many netizens reacted to the channel’s ownership and how they made their own editing choices.

The scene was particularly noted by many while viewing the film in theaters and on Netflix itself due to Thalapathy Vijay enacting a scene like this for the very first time and signaling his stepping out of his comfort zone in acting. Moreover, the sudden cut only paved the way for memes and reactions to be generated on the internet.

More about Leo

Leo was the 3rd installment film in the director’s cinematic universe called Lokesh Cinematic Universe, connecting the Thalapathy Vijay starrer to previous films like Karthi’s Kaithi and Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram.

The film presented the story of Parthiban, a cafe owner and wildlife animal rescuer who lives an ordinary life with his wife and kids in the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh. When a particular incident in his cafe takes place, Parthiban resorts to killing some intruders sparking a large array of court proceedings.

This also invites new threats in the form of Antony Das who is in search of his presumably dead son Leo Das, who is similar in appearance to Parthiban. The rest of the film develops with Parthiban trying to prove that he is not the same person and protecting his family.

The film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj had an ensemble cast of actors including Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, and many more. The film was also a massive success in theaters despite getting mixed-to-positive reviews from critics.

