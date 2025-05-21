Just for the money? Vijay Sethupathi's HONEST take on big budget films

Vijay Sethupathi has been in the limelight recently due to his packed film schedule. He recently addressed whether he chooses projects purely for monetary gain or focuses only on big-budget films.

In an interview with Galatta, the acclaimed actor clarified that in all his years in the industry, there hasn’t been a single instance where he did a film just for the money.

He also explained that the notion of him doing only big-budget films is not true, as not all such projects succeed at the box office.

Vijay Sethupathi referred to his film Kadaisi Vivasayi, which earned relatively little at the box office but was still widely loved by audiences.

He said, “I don’t make movies for money. Kadaisi Vivasayi made only 65 lakhs in theaters, but I’m happy people like it now. Even big-budget movies don’t always do well.”

Recently, Vijay announced his involvement in Puri Jagannadh’s next film, which also stars Radhika Apte and Tabu in key roles.

However, Vijay was questioned about his decision to collaborate with a filmmaker who has had past unsuccessful projects.

In an interview with ETimes, he explained that he doesn’t judge a filmmaker by their previous movie outcomes. Instead, his choice depends entirely on the script—if he likes it, he moves forward with the project.

He added, “Puri narrated a story to me that I liked. I have not done a film like this before, and I always want to pick new stories so that I don’t repeat myself.”

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi’s last two films, Maharaja and Viduthalai 2, were major hits and performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Looking ahead, he has three exciting projects lined up, including Ace, set to release on May 23, 2025.

He is also starring in Train, directed by Mysskin and co-starring Shruti Haasan, as well as Thalaivan Thalaivii with Nithya Menen.

