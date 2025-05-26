Maaman: Soori pens note of gratitude as Tamil family drama surpasses Rs 25 crore at box office

Latest Tamil release Maaman celebrates the unique bond between an uncle and nephew on the silver screen. Seemingly so, the film has been performing wonderfully at the box office and has now passed a milestone of Rs 25 crores in Tamil Nadu.

Taking to X, actor Soori penned a note of gratitude as his film achieved this remarkable feat. He dropped a poster of the film and thanked every one of the team members who equally deserve this phenomenal credit.

An excerpt from his long note read, “Their tireless work and dedication are the main reasons why Maman holds a place in your hearts today. Today, the movie Maman is successfully running for its second week... but it resonates not only on the screen but also in the love, appreciation, and enthusiastic smiles you have given... it lives on in the hearts of every family.”

Speaking about the box office metrics of Maaman, it has emerged as a sure-shot hit in Tamil Nadu and even continues to do so in the second week of its theatrical run.

The family drama has touched the hearts of the audience with its honest and unique storytelling.

While the film continues to storm in theaters, it was just some days back when Soori confirmed that the digital and satellite streaming rights of Maaman were acquired by Zee5.

The film will be airing on this digital platform after completing its run in cinema halls. For the unversed, the Soori starrer hit the big screens on May 16.

Maaman is directed by Prasanth Pandiyaraj, who had penned the screenplay of the film based on a story from Soori himself. It is produced by K. Kumar under the banner of Lark Studios.

Talking about the cast, apart from Soori, it also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Rajkiran, Swasika, Bala Saravanan, Baba Bhaskar, Geetha Kailasam, Viji Chandrasekhar and others.

