WATCH: 'My daily wage was just Rs 20’, says Maaman actor Soori as he remembers early struggles and skipping meals to save money

Tamil actor Soori has faced many struggles both before and after entering the film industry. During a promotional event for his film Maaman, he spoke about his early hardships and the challenges he endured. He also recalled working as a daily wage laborer before pursuing his passion for acting.

Soori shared that he used to work in Tiruppur in 1993 with a group of friends. By the end of the week, he would receive Rs 140, out of which he kept Rs 70 for himself and sent the rest home. He spoke about a nearby bakery that sold coconut buns for one and a quarter rupees. Since tea and the bun together exceeded his budget, the actor revealed choosing only tea over it.

He also remembered the support he received from kind hotel owners. Soori said his time in Tiruppur taught him some of the toughest life lessons. Looking back, he felt that the applause and love he receives today are life’s biggest rewards. It makes him feel supported and honoured.

In his words, "I began working in Tiruppur in 1993 with a group of friends. Our daily wage was just Rs 20. At the end of the week, we earned Rs 140 – I would keep Rs 70 for myself and send the other Rs 70 home. There was a bakery nearby where I could buy a coconut bun for one and a quarter rupees. If I had tea and a bun, that would use up my money, so I often settled for just tea."

On the work front, Soori’s film Maaman was released in theaters on May 16. The movie received positive responses from audiences who watched the first-day, first-show screenings. Even the reviews from the premiere shows last night were also favorable. The film stars Aishwarya Lekshmi as the female lead.

