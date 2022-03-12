Maaran Movie Review: Even Dhanush and his performance cannot save this badly

Cast: Dhanush, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun

Director: Karthick Naren

Rating: 2/5

Written by: Bhavana Sharma

Director Karthick Naren and Dhanush starrer Maaran skipped theatrical release and is streaming on Disney + Hotstar and is an underwhelming film. The storyline, which seems to be cliché, and so-called twists, the film will hardly hold your attention.

Dhanush (Mathimaaran) is a crime reporter who always likes to speak, and tell people nothing but the truth, following the footsteps of his father Sathyamoorthy (Ramki) who lost his life after making an expose. With the help of his friend who is a cop (Arjun), he brings a scam to light. This scam is about involving fake EVMs, being planned by former minister Pazhani (Samuthirakhani) who is in the plans of reclaiming his lost glory. In between all this, Maaran forgets the safety of his sister Shwetha (Smruthi Venkat). This incident turns his life upside down? Now, will Maaran manage to expose the truth, and still save his sister? Will he uncover the hidden truth of the film?

Maaran is directed by Karthick Naren and this film is a typical sister sentiment film which has an investigative journalism backdrop. Since the beginning of the film, the brother and sentiment part looks very different, from where you don’t feel an emotional connection at all.

Dhanush is basically a terrific actor and never disappoints you with his acting. But in this film, the story doesn’t let him do much. His character is written so badly that even his acting couldn’t save him. Maaran, and his intelligence have a lot to do in this film and there are some scenes where much before the cops, Maaran gets to know everything. In some of those, you will even end up laughing as well with the kind of twists you see.

Malavika Mohanan plays the ladylove of Dhanush and that doesn’t seem interesting at all. This love track could have been a lot better and it is nothing but an add on to the sister sentiment. She has no proper introduction and she doesn’t have a role that is unforgettable. All she does in the film is chew bubble gum and be a doting friend to Maaran.

The supporting cast of the film Samuthirakhani, Ameer, Aadukalam Naren, Ramki, and Bose Venkat have done a decent job in the roles given to them. The final ten minutes of the climax are very engaging. But for the rest of the film, you will be able to predict most of what was going to happen. In the two hours ten minutes of runtime, a lot could have happened if the story was written properly.

