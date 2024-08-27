Malavika Mohanan calls Yudhra 'a whole different world' compared to Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan

Malavika Mohan is currently basking on the success of her recently released film Thangalaan, co-starring Chiyaan Vikram. Now, the actress is all set for the release of her film Yudhra, featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi as the main lead. In an interview with News18, Malavika shed light on her upcoming film and described how it is different from her other movies.

She shared that Yudhra is set in a completely different world compared to her latest release Thangalaan. She said, "In comparison to Thangalaan, it is a whole different world. That’s also exciting for me. All of these roles are so different from each other that it is nice for an actor to be a part of so many versatile films. I hope more makers see me so that they see how I fit into different roles."

Yudhra is directed by Ravi Udyawar and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under the banner of Excel Entertainment. The film will release in theaters on September 20.

On the other hand, Malavika Mohanan will also be seen in the film The Raja Saab, sharing screen space with Prabhas.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, she recently opened up about the project and her working experience with the Kalki 2898 AD actor. She said, "I began working with Prabhas on Raja Saab well before Kalki was released. Even back then, he was incredibly humble, and that hasn't changed one bit. After the success of Kalki, he’s still the same down-to-earth person, just even more happy and excited about his work."

The actress added, "The energy he brings to the set is infectious, and it’s only amplified post-Kalki. He’s very welcoming, and working with him has made my entry into the Telugu industry truly special. The entire team has been supportive, and we've shared many laughs on set, which I believe will shine through in the film."

The Raja Saab is a romantic comedy horror film directed by Maruthi. It stars Prabhas alongside Nidhhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan in pivotal roles.

