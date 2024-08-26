Yudhra: Siddhant Chaturvedi introduces his leading lady Malavika Mohanan in blood-soaked new intense poster; announces release date

The wait is finally over! After Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the film’s September 20 release date, Siddhant Chaturvedi has now confirmed it. He also took to social media to share new posters introducing the film’s female lead, Malavika Mohanan.

Excel Entertainment’s highly anticipated action thriller Yudhra has generated even more buzz with the release of bold new posters featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. One poster highlights Siddhant in a gripping and intense scene, covered in blood, showcasing an energy and determination never seen before from him. Another poster introduces the dynamic pairing of Siddhant and Malavika, both looking intense and battle-worn.

The images depict them in a dramatic state, with their faces bloodied and bruised, suggesting a film packed with heart-pounding action and compelling storytelling. Siddhant’s fierce expression and injuries, alongside Malavika’s portrayal of a resilient character, emphasize the film's raw intensity and thrilling narrative.

The release date for Yudhra has been confirmed as September 20 through the unveiling of these new posters. Siddhant Chaturvedi shared the posters with a caption stating, “Anger has a new name. #Yudhra coming to screens near you on 20th September.”

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed the release date for the ambitious action thriller Yudhra. A source close to the project told us, “Excel and the team of Yudhra have thought of this date keeping in mind the clear run at the box office. Yudhra is a high on action film, shot in India and abroad, and the makers are planning to introduce Siddhant Chaturvedi as an ‘Angry Young Man’ in the film. The team is excited to bring their feature film to the spectacle on September 20.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi first gained widespread attention with his debut role as MC Sher in Gully Boy. His performance earned him significant acclaim. He later appeared in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Ananya Panday, further impressing audiences with his role. Meanwhile, in 2024, Excel Entertainment has been on a remarkable streak, capturing audience admiration with successful releases including Madgaon Express, Mirzapur 3, and Angry Young Men.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the Excel Entertainment banner, Yudhra introduces Malavika Mohanan, whose involvement is already creating a buzz. Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film is expected to be one of the year's most eagerly anticipated action thrillers.

