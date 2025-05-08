Marco actor Anson Paul gets married in a simple registered wedding with Nidhi Ann; see PIC

Anson Paul has turned over a new leaf in his life and has gotten hitched to Nidhi Ann, a Kerala-based entrepreneur. Pictures from their simple and quiet wedding celebrations have gone viral on social media.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen dressed in simple attire, having ditched all kinds of wedding fineries. Sharing candid moments, the two exchanged vows at the registrar's office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Advertisement

Check out the photo here:

Speaking of the bride, Nidhi was raised in the UK and is currently residing in Kerala, where she runs her own business venture. For her wedding, she chose a simple cream-toned saree, paired with a black blouse featuring zari detailing on the sleeves.

Opting for a relaxed hairdo and minimal makeup, she gracefully flaunted her mangalsutra for the occasion. On the other hand, Anson looked dashing in a pista-toned kurta, embracing a minimalist groom's look and setting new trends.

It didn’t take long for their wedding pictures to go viral on social media. The newlyweds have been receiving widespread applause for their minimalist approach, choosing to forgo any extravagance.

Their ceremony was attended only by close friends and family members. The wedding was officially confirmed by Shereef Muhammad, the producer of Anson’s film Marco.

Sharing a picture of the couple on his Instagram stories, the producer wrote, “A new chapter begins. Cheers to forever and always.”

Advertisement

Coming back to Anson, the actor has carved a niche for himself in the Malayalam film industry over the years. He has been part of films like KQ, Remo, Aadu 2, Bad Boyz, and most recently, the Unni Mukundan-starrer Marco.

Congratulations to Anson and Nidhi!

ALSO READ: Sonu Nigam gets banned from Kannada projects by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce after remarks at recent concert