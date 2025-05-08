Sonu Nigam gets banned from Kannada projects by Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce after remarks at recent concert

Sonu Nigam’s recently recorded song for the upcoming Kannada film Kuladalli Keelyavudo has been dropped ahead of release. The surprising change of decision comes after the singer’s recent comments at a concert seemingly hurt the sentiments of the Kannada audiences. A ban on him for further collaborations within Sandalwood has also been issued.

Advertisement

Well, it all stemmed from Sonu Nigam’s recent concert in Bengaluru, where he refused to oblige a student’s repeated request for a Kannada song. Moreover, the singer went on to compare the situation with the recent attacks in Kashmir and highlighted finding the student’s attitude similar to it.

Soon enough, the Karnataka Chamber of Commerce issued a notice to put a stall on any further collaborations with the singer ahead, owing to his distasteful remark.

What’s more is that the makers of the upcoming film Kuladalli Keelyavudo announced they would drop the song sung by Sonu.

A statement from the makers read, “There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But we are very upset by how he spoke about Kannada recently at a concert. We cannot tolerate the insult Sonu Nigam has done to Kannada, so we have removed the song."

The said track will be re-recorded by a different singer and the new version will ultimately be a part of the film once it releases.

Advertisement

For those unaware, an FIR was also lodged against the singer with the Karnataka Police for his remarks. An investigation is being carried out and Sonu Nigam has also been called out by the authorities for questioning.

In the meanwhile, the 51-year-old singer has also issued an apology on social media, clarifying his intentions behind the statement he said at the Bengaluru concert.

He defended allegations of hurting the Kannada-speaking community and revealed how he has a separate playlist for Kannada songs.

ALSO READ: 5 best Kannada comedy movies to watch on OTT: Laughing Buddha, Upadhyaksha, Bachelor Party and more