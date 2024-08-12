Nagarjuna Akkineni's blockbuster film Mass to re-release in theaters ahead of his 65th birthday; check details

Fans of Nagarjuna Akkineni are in for a treat as his blockbuster film Mass is set to re-release in theaters. Mass holds a special place in Nagarjuna's career, as it was one of his highest-grossing films at the time of its release. Recently, the makers announced that the film will re-release in theaters a day before his 65th birthday.

Making the announcement, they wrote, "#Mass4k returns on August 28th on the occasion of KING @iamnagarjuna's Birthday. Brace yourselves to experience our KING #AkkineniNagarjuna in his most electrifying mass avatar, on the big screen."

For the unversed, Nagarjuna celebrates his birthday on August 29. Check out the post below:

Mass is a 2004 Telugu action thriller film directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Nagarjuna under Annapurna Studios. The film stars Nagarjuna in the lead role alongside Jyothika, Charmy Kaur, Raghuvaran, and Rahul Dev. With its high-octane action sequences, engaging storyline, and powerful performances, Mass became a blockbuster hit and one of the highest-grossing films of Nagarjuna's career.

The film revolves around Mass, an orphan who shares a close bond with his best friend Aadi. Mass falls in love with Anjali, a college student and the daughter of Satya, a powerful crime boss in Vizag. However, Anjali's brother Seshu, a ruthless don, tries to keep them apart. In a tragic turn of events, Aadi is killed while trying to stop Seshu from separating the couple before their wedding.

Enraged by his friend's death, Mass takes on a new identity as Ganesh and infiltrates Satya and Seshu's criminal empire to seek revenge. He systematically eliminates the mafia members, leading to a thrilling climax where he confronts Seshu and reunites with Anjali.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna was last seen in the film titled Naa Saami Ranga. Currently, he is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film with Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna, titled Kubera. The film is directed by renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula.

