Meet Kanguva actor who quit school at 18, did odd jobs, became cinematographer and has worked with Thalapathy Vijay, Rajinikanth

In today's Meet the Actor, we will talk about someone who is also a talented cinematographer. Despite having a keen interest in photography, he chose to try his luck in acting. Recently, he appeared alongside Suriya and Bobby Deol in the much-awaited film Kanguva on the big screen. Yes, you guessed his name right—he is none other than Natarajan Subramaniam.

Who is Natarajan Subramaniam?

Natarajan Subramaniam was born into a typical Tamil family on June 23, 1971. Due to his interest in photography, he chose to quit school at an early age. He further took up a series of odd jobs to fund his passion rather than going to college for further studies. Soon after, Natarajan, aka Natty, began to work as a still photographer and videographer at events, including wedding ceremonies.

After his brief stint as a photographer, he started working with cinematographer BR Vijayalakshmi. As he was not receiving ample opportunities in showbiz, he decided to work on some documentaries, commercials, and music videos.

Later, Natty ventured into Hindi cinema and worked with Anurag Kashyap on projects like Paanch, Last Train to Mahakali, and Black Friday. However, he rose to fame after featuring alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Youth.

Despite doing a few films in Tamil, he chose to follow his passion and worked as a cinematographer in movies like Jab We Met, Raanjhanaa, Golmaal Returns, and many more. For the uninitiated, Natty has also worked with Rajinikanth in the 2014 film Lingaa, Vijay Sethupathi in Maharaja, and Dhanush in Karnan.

Some of Natty's best films as an actor are Jeeva, Milaga, Godfather, Walter, Yugi, Brother, Kadaisi Ulaga Por, Richie, Katham Katham, and more.

On the other hand, some of his best projects as a cinematographer are Eklavya: The Royal Guard, Halla Bol, Lafangey Parindey, Desi Boyz, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, Knock Out, and more.

Natarajan Subramaniam's upcoming movies

Natarajan Subramaniam recently featured in Kanguva. While not much is known about his character in the movie, fans are excited to see him share the screen space with Suriya for the first time. Meanwhile, the film opened to positive reviews from fans on its opening day, November 14. The star cast of Kanguva also includes Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Karthi, Yogi Baby, Redin Kingsley, and several others in pivotal roles.

