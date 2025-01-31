Mumbai Police OTT Release: Where to watch Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Malayalam psychological thriller online

Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer psychological thriller movie Mumbai Police was recently remade with an altered climax in Hindi titled Deva starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde. As the remake hits the theaters, let’s take a look at where you can enjoy the original movie on OTT.

Where to watch Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role is available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The 2013 movie directed by Rosshan Andrrews is based on a screenplay written by Bobby and Sanjay.

Official trailer and plot of Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police is a neo-noir psychological thriller featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role. The film features the tale of Kochi City ACP Antony Moses, who is infamously known as Rascal Moses due to his chauvinistic character.

On a fateful day, Antony suffers a road accident, causing him to have partial memory loss. However, before his accident, the ACP was investigating the death of his close friend ACP Aaryan John Jacob who died mysteriously while receiving the gallantry award at a police parade ceremony.

Now, Antony must retrace his steps and investigation to figure out who was the culprit in his friend’s murder while still being wary about his skills and intuition as a police officer.

Cast and crew of Mumbai Police

The film Mumbai Police features Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role with actors Jayasurya and Rahman playing co-leads. Apart from them, the movie has actors Kunjan, Aparna Nair, Deepa Vijayan, Hima Davis, Captain Raju, Harish Uthaman, and more in key roles.

Moreover, actors Swetha Menon and Riyaz Khan also made appearances in the film with cameo roles. The film directed by Rosshan Andrrews has R Diwakaran cranking the camera with filmmaker Mahesh Narayan editing the film. Furthermore, the film’s musical tracks and scores are handled by Gopi Sundar.

The movie was originally released in theaters back on May 3, 2013, and was welcomed with positive reviews by critics. The film even went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

Aside from the Hindi remake, the movie has been remade in Telugu as the 2023 movie Hunt starring Sudheer Babu, Srikanth, and Bharath.