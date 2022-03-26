Musical Konnect Exclusive: Anup Rubens on Bangarraju special mashup, challenges as a music composer and more

One of the popular music composers in Tollywood, Anup Rubens, known for his work in films like Temper (2015), Gowtam SSC (2005), Prema Kavali (2011) is set to treat the audience with a unique mashup song that was not showcased in theatres. He has not only curated it but for the first time ever, will be featuring in the mashup video, which is going to be a part of the world television premiere of Bangarraju, telecasts this Sunday on Zee Telugu.

In our exclusive segment called Musical Konnect, Anup Rubens discusses the challenging parts of a music composer, change in the music industry, and more.

Bangarraju is the third film that marks Anup and Nagarjuna's collaboration. Asked if there is enough pressure considering he has set a high standard, Anup says, "This was the 3rd film I worked with Nag sir and yes, since the other films with him were blockbusters I feel the responsibility is little more than usual. Not just with his films but all others as well".

Sharing what's special about the mashup song for the television premiere of Bangarraju, the hit music composer says, "When we were recording other songs, we had thought of doing one additional for the film, a special number but we hardly had any time to work on. We were all focused on the release and completing the film on time. We were working day and night to complete the things and deliver on time, Zee Telugu asked me if I can do some club mix kind of and I came up with a mashup since all the songs were hit. It is a fun mashup, peppy and you can totally enjoy dancing to it".

For the first time, Anupa, himself is featuring in the video. Giving out more details on the same, he shares, "First time I'm doing anything such. Never done that before though I have done live music but this was different. I'm not throughout in the video but into parts but still, it is the first time for me. I was very nervous. This idea has come with ZeeTelugu. They asked me to do it for WTP. So I said, let's try it".

In terms of music, how easy or challenging it gets to work with the same actor-director on repeat. The Paisa Vasool music composer says, "I can say, it is easy as well tough. It's both ways. Easy because have already worked with the director and team, have that rapport with them to easily understand the things. I know the style and pulse of it. At the same time, we have expectations because people always compare to the previous songs. I get so many messages on social media at times asking please give us a song like Dikka Dikka Dum Dum. We got to balance things, match the expectations and maintain to do better than previous".

Spilling beans on his process of music-making, he adds, "I start making music after taking feedback from the directors, actors. Mostly, we compose music then and there and if not, I sit in my studio in the night alone and work on it".

Is music a spiritual process for you? "Definitely, music is something that's not mechanical. It is like a connection and feel along with creativity. Before composing the music, I will have nothing in mind but when I start it and sit on my piano, it automatically strikes and builds up. It's all in the flow," says sensational composer Rubens.

Anup who has a handful of exciting projects in the kitty also shared about his go-to music. "I listen to all the genres but I like melody songs a lot. It inspires me, touches the heart and gives calmness".

Asked a lot depends on good lyricist, he replies, "Definitely, tune and lyrics both go side by side. When the lyrics are complimenting the tune, definitely song makes sense. People sing words, lyrics and with it there's music".

His every movie has a different blend of music. However, his first song Vandemataram remains to be one of the special creations. "Every movie when I start, small or big, it is special for me. I always brainstorm on what next I can do, how different it can be. To name a few, my first song from Jai, "Vandemataram, Ishq, Manam, Gopala Gopala, Heart Attack are some of the best works I think," shared Anup Rubens who has tasted success at a very young age.

Anup reveals music has ruled his life since childhood. Sharing what inspired him to get into music, he said, "I started music when I was in 4 std. I started playing the drums and all. It is inborn and then I started playing the guitar. Further, I got into movies and that's how it started. I have done 300 movies as a keyboard player, around 80 movies as a music composer. Actually, for me, it all started with live shows. I still play, I used to play in the church also".

Sharing his views about filmmakers having a single music composer working totally on one project, which works otherwise in the Hindi film industry, Anup says, "I think single music composer makes sense. In some, multiple music might suit but not always. The film is telling a story and if the music is done by multiple composers, I think things will get distracted. I think a single music director is a right thing for a film. Also, if you do one song for a film and leave, the responsibility is done and there will be no connect as a music composer. That passion will not be there."

Anup Rubens signs off saying, "I'm happy the important of South music is going high day by day".

