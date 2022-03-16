Musical Konnect EXCLUSIVE: 'Coming from a broken home, music was the only avenue I had' says Shruti Haasan

The actress and musician, Shruti Haasan has proved that her talent is not just limited to the silver screen. If you check her Instagram posts, you will see her singing, playing the piano and in the company of mesmerising music. For Shruti, music is a space that leads to strength and rebuilding. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Shruti Haasan pours her heart out on how music has changed her in a lot of ways, why fashion and music go hand-in-hand for her and more. Fond childhood memories of singing: I think as a child my favourite memories were singing in school. My first recording session was really iconic and it was under the guidance of Ilaiyaraaja sir. It was exciting but I didn't understand the value til I turned older. But again, I come back to the fact that for me singing was really fun as some I did were with friends, sister, and something I did most importantly for myself.

Shruti sang English hits at a restaurant in Mumbai when nobody knew her

That was very briefly and when I was a teenager because I just want to live here and make extra money. Nobody knew who I was or anything then, it was just a girl singing. In college, I was a backup vocalist and I sang with a band. It was very basic stuff that every singer goes through.

When did you realise music is everything for you?

I will say, coming from a broken home, and not having a way to express myself, music was the only avenue I had. So when I did my riyaaz with my teacher, it was a moment of one hour of absolute calm and clarity for me. Jamming with my band and making music with them was the happiest space for me. I'm not making as much I should from the music now but it is my safe place. It is a place that pushes me and allows me to go through the scary part of myself. Growing up as a teenager, music was the only thing I had to take me through the other side.

Bounced off to music again during quarantine?

No, it was when I was acting full time and not singing at all, because I couldn't make enough from music, that time I realised, what am I doing. I loved music. When I took a break from acting and went to the UK where I was performing live, I realised it.

Edge was so powerful

Edge was something that I had put out for fun. I think that came out during quarantine just like many people, during pandemic it pushed me little into myself. I realised a lot of things about myself that I didn't know or take for granted. Edge is born out of that. I learnt most about myself and others when we were all pushed to the edge.

Learning new music and collaborations

I'm writing some interesting stuff that is going to come out soon. It got a little stuck with the music because of the new choices I had to make but now I'm coming up with more music and collaborations. It is really exciting and my recent performance was Santanu's art exhibition. I got to play with Karan Parekh, guitarist, Karan Kanchan the most talented music producer and the team. It was an amazing time with these musicians.

How has your taste in music evolved?

I have always listened to metal, rock n roll. Heavy metal is still my favourite and my go-to music. Since the last 3-4 years, I'm listening more to UK Grime and I really loved it.

Fashion and music go along for you because they reflect a lot about your personality?

With music and fashion, I think they go hand in hand. For me, it's always been about owning my dark side and knowing that that's where a lot of my courage comes from. It's a part of me that people don't know. It is not that I'm hiding anything but it has other people in them. It is not just ours but somebody else also. I like all of the shadow play, grey areas and that's where I learned a lot about myself. I like to express that through music, fashion, to be that person and enjoy it.

A change you looking for in the music business?

I can't say what should change or not, people get credit or not but I do find it odd that while we are having this English interview, we read most of our articles in English, and it is nothing to take away from Hindi, Tamil, Marathi or any other language but we do have huge English speaking audience, then why there is still apprehension in selling Indian-English music, considering the whole generation of us come from English medium school. Like for me, my expressions come out from English music but they are like 'how come you are singing in English?" How is that even the question?

