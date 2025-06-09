New South movies releasing in theaters this week (June 9-15): Padai Thalaivan and Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

South cinema this week will see slightly lesser movies making their way for theatrical release. However, both of them are sure to give each other a tough fight and make their way successfully to the box office.

So without any further ado, here are the 2 South movies which are releasing in theaters this week.

Padai Thalaivan

Cast: Shanmuga Pandian, Kasthuri Raja, Munishkanth, Karudan Ram, Sreejith Ravi

Director: U Anbu

U Anbu Language: Tamil

Tamil Release date: June 13, 2025

Upcoming Tamil action film Padai Thalaivan has been especially grabbing attention lately since Ilaaiyaraaja would be composing the musical score of the film. The theme of the film is against the background of wild elephants and dangerous forest regions and makes an interesting narrative use of it.

A gripping drama, audiences would be in for a treat given how the film deals with gripping realities of life without any sugar coating. Raw emotion and realism are touted to be the key takeaway of the film.

The plot is said to be heavily based on a real life incident, garnering all the more hype from fans and audiences even before theatrical release.

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal

Cast: Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, Noby Marcose

Anaswara Rajan, Siju Sunny, Joemon Jyothir, Baiju Santhosh, Noby Marcose Director: S Vipin

S Vipin Language: Malayalam

Malayalam Release date: June 13, 2025

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal is an upcoming Malayalam language comedy drama which will be released this month. It is deemed to be a modern and endearing story encapsulated within a family drama.

Pictured in the backdrop of a rural village, the film revolves around a small-town shopkeeper and his daughter who are dealing with a series of unfortunate events at their house. A sudden death adds to the complexity of the situation.

The daughter’s awakening to calm the chaos and offer resolution to the pressing issues forms the crux of the story.

