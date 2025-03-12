Rekhachithram OTT Release: Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan starrer mystery crime thriller debuts online; check how fans are reacting

Rekhachithram has emerged as one of the most well-received Malayalam movies in recent times. Starring Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, Manoj K. Jayan, Siddique, and others in lead roles, the mystery thriller has garnered a massive response at the box office. Moreover, it has also made its way to the digital screen with its OTT release.

Rekhachithram premiered on the streaming platform Sony LIV on March 7, 2025, and within a short span, it received an overwhelming response from fans. A quick look at social media shows that netizens have actively shared their reviews after watching the Malayalam flick on the small screen.

To begin with, a significant section of the audience admitted that the film’s title presentation itself piqued their interest and set the mood for the rest of the movie.

Many viewers have praised the crime drama, stating that it is worth the hype. Fans have agreed that the scenes are gripping and that the screenplay keeps them on the edge of their seats.

The police sequences have received special mention for their expertly executed action, and the climax has been described as unmissable by many.

Interestingly, one of the most talked-about aspects of the film is a special scene featuring Mammootty, who has been reimagined on-screen using AI. This groundbreaking visual has captured significant attention, as it is something never before attempted in Malayalam cinema.

While the film has received largely positive feedback, some netizens have also expressed criticism. A section of the audience feels that the plot is rather average and overused.

Some viewers believe that the crime thriller fails to live up to the hype, adding that the first half of the film is slow to unravel, causing audiences to lose interest before the story picks up.

Coming back to the other details of the movie, Rekhachithram is directed by Jofin T. Chacko and is based on a story written by Ramu Sunil. The Malayalam film is jointly produced by Kavya Film Company and Ann Mega Media.