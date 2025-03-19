Bagavathi on OTT: Here's where you can watch Thalapathy Vijay's Tamil action film online as it re-releases in theaters

Bagavathi is a Tamil action film that hit the big screens back in 2002. Directed by A. Venkatesh, the movie received positive responses for Thalapathy Vijay's performance alongside Reema Sen. As the film is set to re-release in theaters across Tamil Nadu on March 21, here’s where you can watch it online.

Where to watch Bagavathi

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Bagavathi is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Aha. Those who wish to enjoy the film from the comfort of their homes can watch it on these platforms.

Official trailer and plot of Bagavathi

The story of the film follows the life of Bagavathi, who runs a tea shop with younger brother Guna. While Bagavathi falls for Anjali, Guna is secretly in a relationship with Priya. Their love faces opposition from Priya’s father, Easwarapandiyan.

When Guna attempts to marry Priya with his brother’s support, Easwarapandiyan kills him and their friend Anand. Heartbroken, Bagavathi later discovers Priya is expecting Guna’s child.

Determined to protect the unborn baby, he takes on Easwarapandiyan. With Anjali and Vadivelu by his side, Bagavathi ensures Priya’s safety and ultimately avenges Guna by ending Easwarapandiyan’s tyranny.

Cast and crew of Bagavathi

Bagavathi is directed and written by A. Venkatesh, with dialogues by Pattukkottai Prabakar. The screenplay and story were also penned by A. Venkatesh. Produced by K. Muralidharan, V. Swaminathan, and G. Venugopal, the film features cinematography by R. Rathnavelu and editing by V. T. Vijayan. Meanwhile, the music was composed by Deva.

The movie stars Vijay as Bagavathi, alongside Reema Sen as Anjali. Jai plays Guna, Bagavathi’s younger brother, while Monica portrays Priya. The supporting cast includes Vadivelu as Vibration, Ashish Vidyarthi as the antagonist Easwarapandiyan MP, and Yugendran as Anand. Ponnambalam, Ramji, Thalaivasal Vijay, K. Vishwanath, Seema, Sathyapriya, and Ilavarasu also play key roles in the action flick.

Are you excited to watch Bagavathi on OTT? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.