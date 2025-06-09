Is Ravi Mohan's rumored lover Keneeshaa Francis pregnant? Here's what she has to say

Ravi Mohan and Keneesha Francis’ relationship murmurs have been doing the rounds on the internet for quite some time now. While the duo has consistently maintained their silence on the matter, it is the singer who, in a recent interview, clapped back at some of the most bizarre misconceptions and rumors that have been floating about her.

Keneeshaa Francis reveals if she’s pregnant or not

In a recent interview with Behindwoods TV, Keneesha Francis discussed the multiple comments and rumors that have come her way, including those suggesting that she might be pregnant.

The singer-turned-therapist broke her silence on it and said, “Many people are also saying that I am pregnant. I have a six-pack. I am not pregnant. Whatever anyone says, it comes back to them. Karma does not leave. One day, everyone will know what is true or false. Until then, eat biryani and take rest.”

Ravi Mohan spotted with Keneesha at Kundrakudi Temple

A few days back, the Parasakthi actor and Keneesha Francis made headlines again as the two were spotted seeking blessings at the Kundrakudi Temple.

The duo wore garlands around their necks while both donned traditional outfits. This marked their second public appearance together, the first one being at Ishari Ganesh’s daughter’s wedding.

Ravi Mohan recently announced his own production house

Right after he visited the Kundrakudi Temple with Keneesha, Ravi Mohan took to social media to unveil the logo of his production house, Ravi Mohan Studios.

Fast forward to now, there are already two projects that would be helmed under this banner as per recent announcements.

