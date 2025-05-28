Vaanil Thedinen OTT Release: When and where to watch Alvin Deva’s Tamil web series on tales of love

Tamil romantic dramas have etched a special place in the hearts of many. Vaanil Thedinen is one such tale of love, which is all set to make its debut on OTT. A heartfelt ode to love, romance and relationships, the series has now finalized the date and platform for its debut online.

When and where to watch Vaanil Thedinen

Vaanil Thedinen is all set to make its OTT debut on Aha Tamil from May 30 onwards. The streaming giant dropped a teasing glimpse of the series on their X account and announced the same.

The post read, “Sila mudivugala nammala ethukkavey mudiyathu. #VaanilThedinen premieres from May 30 on @ahatamil.”

Official trailer and plot of Vaanil Thedinen

The title Vaanil Thedinen translates literally to ‘I reached the sky.’ Tagged as a true-blue romantic story, the series will take viewers on a parallel journey of two couples who are bound by the same fate.

Themed around the quest of searching for 100 loves in place of just one, the series explores how time changes the dynamics between two people in a relationship, especially during strenuous situations.

How these couples navigate their relationship while sailing between bad people forms the crux of the web series.

Moments of heartbreak, silences, arguments and other rough patches add to the gritty details of the series.

Cast and crew of Vaanil Thedinen

The Tamil series stars Alvin Deva, Kishaan CV, Madhan Kumar, Pooja Soundar, Shivram, Haripriya and Rithu Baby Gal.

It is written and directed by Alvin Deva himself and is bankrolled under the banner of JG Production House. Vignesh Raja has composed the music.

