‘Not to be part of such films where toxic masculinity is celebrated’: When Tamannaah Bhatia revealed why she stopped doing South movies

Tamannaah Bhatia has showcased her versatility across regional boundaries.

After making a name for herself in South Indian cinema, the Odela 2 star went on to leave an even bigger impact in Bollywood. However, she once openly criticized the glorification of toxic masculinity in South Indian films.

Back in September 2023, during an interview with Filmfare, Tamannaah addressed the typecast formula used in mass entertainers, admitting that, despite being part of such films, she often struggled to relate to the characters she was given.

The actress revealed that many films deliberately celebrated toxic masculinity just to ensure commercial success. Tamannaah emphasized that, over time, she chose to distance herself from such projects.

In her words “I came to a point where I stopped doing those parts. I started making a conscious effort not to be part of such films where toxic masculinity is celebrated to the point where it is almost intolerable."

Breaking barriers between regional and Hindi cinema, Tamannaah has come a long way and is now regarded as one of the most sought-after stars. With her effortless charm, charisma and strong screen presence, the Baahubali star continues to win hearts with grace.

On the work front, after appearing in several Hindi films and series, Tamannaah is set to return to Tollywood with her upcoming project, Odela 2.

The Ashok Teja directorial unveiled its teaser in a grand manner at the Mahakumbh 2025, with the cast and crew of the film in attendance.

As seen in the teaser and several posters, Tamannaah takes on the role of a Naga Sadhu—a character unlike anything she has portrayed before.